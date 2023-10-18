WhatsApp Introduces Avatar Reactions to Status Updates

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that allows users to react to status updates using their own avatars instead of emojis. However, this does not mean that traditional emojis will disappear; WhatsApp has included both options for users to choose from. With the new reactions, users will have an additional selection bar that will include emojis and Meta avatars. The feature will be automatically integrated into the platform, so no manual activation users is required.

To use this function, users simply need to open the WhatsApp application on their phones, click on the “Status” tab, and select a contact’s story. Alongside the usual emojis, a selection bar will appear, allowing users to switch between emojis and avatars clicking on either end of the bar.

The avatar reactions feature is currently being rolled out gradually and will soon be available on both Android and iOS devices. Users can check if they have access to this feature attempting to use it. If the “avatar mode” is not available, an update of the application may be required.

In addition to avatar reactions, WhatsApp is also considering implementing a feature that allows users to hide their IP address during calls. This advanced privacy option is aimed at protecting users’ location data and will be manually toggled on and off. However, enabling this feature may slightly reduce call quality.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance user engagement and privacy on the WhatsApp platform.

