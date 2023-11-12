WhatsApp Introduces IP Address Protection to Safeguard User Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has unveiled a new feature called “IP Address Protection for Calls” to enhance user privacy and security. This innovative addition aims to prevent the leakage of sensitive information through silent calls, which could compromise user privacy.

The attack typically involves an attacker making calls from a software that allows them to analyze the data being sent the recipient, even if the call is unanswered. While this data is primarily intended to improve call quality, its misuse can pose a significant risk to user privacy.

To tackle this issue, WhatsApp’s IP Address Protection for Calls allows users to hide their IP address when making calls through the app. By doing so, users can enhance their privacy and security when communicating with individuals they do not trust or simply do not know.

This new feature works redirecting calls through WhatsApp servers instead of directly connecting with the recipient’s server. As a result, users’ IP addresses are concealed from each other and only shared with WhatsApp, which assures users that the information is not stored or used for any other purposes.

FAQs

How can I activate IP Address Protection for Calls?

To activate this feature, simply go to the WhatsApp Help Center and select “Settings”. From there, choose “Privacy” and navigate to the last option in the menu labeled “Advanced”. Enable the IP protection option to safeguard your data.

Can I disable IP Address Protection for Calls?

While it is possible to disable this feature, it is not recommended as it will expose your personal information. WhatsApp plans to implement this function on all phones soon to ensure enhanced privacy for all users.

Does WhatsApp offer any other privacy measures?

Yes, WhatsApp also provides the option to divert calls from unknown numbers enabling “Silent Call Muting”. This feature serves the same purpose of reducing virtual attacks and minimizing the exposure of personal information.

Overall, WhatsApp’s introduction of IP Address Protection for Calls serves as a significant step towards safeguarding user privacy and security. By concealing IP addresses and utilizing their servers as intermediaries, the app ensures that user data remains confidential and protected.