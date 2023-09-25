Social Media Giants Collaborate with Jammu and Kashmir Police to Track “Anti-National” Activities

Social media giants such as WhatsApp, X (formerly known as Twitter), Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, and TiTok have reportedly granted free access to the Jammu and Kashmir Police in an effort to track individuals or entities engaged in “anti-national” activities on their platforms. This collaboration has allowed the police to actively track the IP addresses of those involved.

The initiative aims to tackle the misuse of social media platforms in spreading “anti-national sentiment.” Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Cyber Investigation Kashmir (CIK) wing apprehended an individual in Srinagar who was operating a fake Instagram account and posting anti-national content in the comment section. This incident sheds light on the effectiveness of the collaboration between the police and social media giants.

Furthermore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other relevant agencies, have successfully infiltrated various Telegram and WhatsApp groups where they closely monitor activities. Valuable intelligence has been gathered through these operations, according to insider sources. Even teenagers who are members of these groups are under surveillance, emphasizing the importance of parents monitoring their children’s online activities to prevent them from becoming unwitting participants in “anti-national activities.”

The dedication of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to monitoring and curbing social media misuse reveals their strong commitment to national security. By collaborating with social media giants, they have gained access to crucial information that can help in tracking and investigating individuals or entities involved in spreading “anti-national sentiment.”

This initiative demonstrates the joint effort between law enforcement agencies and technology companies to ensure the responsible use of social media platforms and protect national security.

