WhatsApp Web Prepares for a Refresh with New Features

WhatsApp is constantly evolving to meet the needs of its 2 billion users worldwide. The popular messaging platform’s web version, introduced in 2015, is receiving an update aimed at reducing eye strain during low-light usage. Reports suggest that WhatsApp is testing a new color scheme specifically designed for the dark mode feature in its web version.

WhatsApp’s dark mode already alleviates some eye strain, but this new color scheme aims to further improve the user experience in low-light environments. The shift from #111b20 to #12181c will bring about a nuanced yet significant change, making the interface more visually appealing while minimizing eye fatigue.

Although WhatsApp has not officially confirmed this update, it is expected to be rolled out to a small group of beta testers in a future update. Alongside the new background color, WhatsApp is also making adjustments to the sidebar of its web version, promising an enhanced and visually pleasing interface for users.

In addition to these aesthetic updates, WhatsApp web has introduced a new feature that allows users to share status updates from linked devices. Previously, this feature was limited to primary devices only. Users can now seamlessly post status updates using the web version and linked companion devices. Beta testers of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Android have been given early access to experiment with this feature on their secondary devices.

WhatsApp has been actively adding new features to its web version, including the recently introduced disappearing voice messages feature and the ability to send photos and videos in high definition. These continuous updates reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the user experience and maintaining its position as one of the world’s leading messaging platforms.