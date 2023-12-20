WhatsApp Beta Users Can Now Share Audio Content During Video Calls

WhatsApp is constantly improving its app and adding new features, and beta users are often the first to get a sneak peek. One of the latest features that beta users on Android are testing is the ability to share audio content during a video call.

This feature was initially introduced in a previous beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, so it’s highly likely that it will soon be available for both iOS and Android users. With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.26.18), users can now listen to video and music audio simultaneously during a video call.

When the screen is shared, any audio played on a device will be shared with the people in the call. This means that you can enjoy a video or music together with your friends or family, even if you’re not physically present with them.

It’s important to note that this feature will not work during voice calls or video calls with disabled video. As this feature is still in the development phase, it’s difficult to predict exactly when it will be available to all users. However, based on WhatsApp’s previous patterns, it’s likely to be released sometime next year.

If you’re eager to try out this new feature, you can easily enroll in the WhatsApp beta program. Keep in mind that beta versions may have some bugs and issues since they are still being tested and refined.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance the user experience, and the ability to share audio content during video calls will undoubtedly be a welcomed addition for many users. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting feature.