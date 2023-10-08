WhatsApp is Developing a Secret Code Creation Feature for Locked Chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a secret code creation feature that will allow users to choose a custom password for their protected chat folder. This feature will enable users to easily find locked chats, even in the search bar of the app. Additionally, users will be able to lock chats from companion devices configuring a secret code.

To enhance the user experience, WhatsApp is also planning to allow users to synchronize chat locks across all of their linked devices. This means that if a user locks a chat on one device, it will automatically lock on all their other devices as well.

In order to provide a quick access option, WhatsApp suggests using a word or a simple emoji as the secret code. By doing so, users can easily unlock their protected chats without any hassles.

The secret code creation feature for locked chats with support for linked devices is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out another new feature aimed at keeping channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android. This feature specifically alerts channel creators if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

This move comes as a response to local laws that necessitate the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions. By notifying the channel creators, WhatsApp aims to provide transparency and ensure compliance with local regulations.

Overall, these upcoming features from WhatsApp aim to enhance privacy and user control, as well as provide creators with crucial information about their channel’s visibility and reach.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo