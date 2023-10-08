WhatsApp Working on Secret Code Creation Feature for Locked Chats

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to create a custom password for their protected chat folders. This secret code creation feature aims to enhance the security and user experience of the popular messaging app.

According to reports, WhatsApp is creating a new page where users can generate a secret code to lock their chats. By entering this code, users will be able to easily find locked chats even through the app’s search bar. Additionally, users will also have the ability to lock chats from companion devices.

To make the process convenient, WhatsApp suggests using a word or a simple emoji as the secret code for quick access. This allows users to easily remember and enter the code whenever needed.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on synchronizing chat locks across all linked devices. This means that users will have consistent chat security across multiple devices, improving the overall user experience.

The secret code creation feature for locked chats, along with support for linked devices, is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android. This feature is particularly useful when certain countries impose restrictions on accessing specific content. With this update, WhatsApp will notify channel creators if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

These latest developments demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user privacy, security, and compliance with local laws.

