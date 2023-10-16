WhatsApp Working on “Search Message Date” Feature for Easier Message Retrieval

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature called “search message date” to enhance user experience. The feature is designed to allow users to search for messages shared on a specific date within their conversations more easily. The company is said to be working on a calendar button that will open a date picker panel, enabling users to quickly search for messages shared on a particular date.

This upcoming feature will provide several benefits to users, including improved retrieval of specific texts from previous chats. Users will also find it easier to locate important information identifying which messages were shared on a certain date. WhatsApp plans to release this feature for its web client in the future.

In addition to the “search message date” feature, WhatsApp has rolled out an option for Android and iOS users that enhances call security protecting their IP address. This feature, called “protect IP address in calls,” adds an extra layer of security to calls and prevents hackers from inferring the users’ location. The new option is found in the privacy settings screen, under a section named “Advanced,” making it challenging for anyone in the call to determine the users’ location securely relaying the call through WhatsApp servers.

These developments aim to provide WhatsApp users with a more secure and convenient messaging experience. With improved search capabilities and enhanced call security, users can better manage their conversations and protect their privacy while using the platform.

Sources:

– IANS