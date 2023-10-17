WhatsApp Working on “Search Message Date” Feature to Improve Message Retrieval

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is developing a new feature called “search message date” that aims to enhance message retrieval within conversations. The company is working on a calendar button that would enable users to open a date picker panel, simplifying the process of searching for messages shared on a specific date.

Currently in development, this feature is expected to be released for WhatsApp’s web client in the future. It offers several advantages to users, including improved capacity to retrieve specific texts from previous chats. With this feature, users will be able to easily identify messages shared on a certain date, streamlining the process of locating important information.

In addition to this forthcoming feature, WhatsApp is also focused on enhancing user privacy. The platform is rolling out a new option for Android and iOS aimed at making it more difficult for hackers to determine users’ location safeguarding their IP address during calls.

The new “protect IP address in calls” feature allows users to add an extra layer of security to their calls protecting their IP address and location from malicious actors. To access this feature, users can navigate to the “Advanced” section within the privacy settings screen, where the option is located. By relaying through WhatsApp servers, this functionality makes it harder for anyone participating in the call to infer users’ actual location.

With these upcoming enhancements, WhatsApp aims to continue providing users with a more seamless messaging experience while prioritizing their privacy and security.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo