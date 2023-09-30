WhatsApp Working on Search Feature for Updates Tab

The Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp, is reportedly developing a search feature for the Updates tab. This feature will allow users to search for status updates, follow channels, and access other verified channels without having to visit the channel directory.

The news was first revealed through a screenshot shared WABetaInfo, which showcased WhatsApp’s plans to introduce a search button within the top app bar. With this new functionality, users will be able to easily search for status updates and verified channels without the need to navigate through the channel directory.

According to the analysis, this search feature will greatly improve the overall user experience of the channel, making it easier for consumers to find and access the content they are interested in. The new Updates tab has received criticism from many users, and this addition aims to address their concerns.

Previously, the search feature was eliminated with the introduction of the new tab, making it difficult for users to find status updates from specific contacts. However, WhatsApp seems to be taking user feedback into consideration, as they plan to include the search feature in the new Updates tab.

In addition to searching for status updates, users will also be able to search for following channels. This feature will prove to be very helpful for those who follow multiple channels, as it will make it easier to locate a specific channel. WhatsApp is expected to release an update soon that will include the search tool for the Updates tab.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to manage the automatic deletion of channel media from their smartphones. This will be particularly useful as channel owners can share not only photos but also links to information and media such as videos.

Sources: WABetaInfo