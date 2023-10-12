WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Group Chats: Group Events

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature for group chats that will make it easier to manage special occasions together. The messaging platform is introducing the ability to create events within group chats, allowing users to coordinate and plan activities more effectively.

According to a report WABetaInfo, the new feature is part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 update. With the new Event option in the menu, users will be able to create events with a name, making it convenient for occasions that require the participation of the entire group.

To access the Event option, users can tap on the attachment icon in the text bar, which will bring up the share sheet menu. From there, users can click on the Event option and add a name, date, and location to the event. Additionally, there is an option to include a video call feature for the group to connect during the live event.

One notable aspect of this new feature is that it is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of the group’s conversations. Once an event is created, it will be visible to all members of the group chat. Currently, this feature is being tested with WhatsApp Community users but is expected to roll out to a wider audience soon.

Although there is no official release date for when this feature will be available as part of a stable update, WhatsApp users can anticipate its rollout in the near future. In addition to Group Events, WhatsApp has recently introduced the ability to create groups without a name and is also planning on adding the schedule calls feature.

Overall, this new feature will enhance the functionality of group chats on WhatsApp, allowing users to better organize and coordinate activities within their groups. Keep an eye out for future updates from WhatsApp regarding the official release of Group Events.

Source: WABetaInfo