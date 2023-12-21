New WhatsApp Update Allows Audio Sharing during Video Calls

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, has announced a new feature that will enhance video and audio calls. The upcoming feature, called “share music audio – video calls,” will allow users to share music audio during video calls and will also include a screen-sharing option. This development aims to create a more interactive communication environment for WhatsApp users.

Earlier reports indicated that this feature was initially being developed for iOS users. However, recent information confirms that it will also be rolled out for Android users. With the new audio sharing feature, participants in a video call will be able to collectively listen to video and music audio when the screen-sharing option is enabled.

All audio played on a device with the screen sharing option enabled will be shared with others in the call. This feature not only facilitates multimedia collaboration but also enables call participants to discuss and enjoy multimedia content together in real-time. WhatsApp’s commitment to innovation and improving the overall user experience is evident in this new update.

By adding the ability to share audio content during video calls, WhatsApp is distinguishing itself from other messaging and communication apps. This new feature adds an exciting new layer of innovation to video calls, setting WhatsApp apart in the competitive landscape.

In conclusion, the upcoming WhatsApp update will revolutionize video and audio calls allowing users to share music audio and create a more interactive communication experience. With this innovative feature, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user experience and demonstrates its commitment to staying ahead in the messaging and communication app market.