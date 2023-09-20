WhatsApp Working on Redesign Interface for Future Update on iPhones

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is making changes to its interface design in preparation for a future update on iPhones. Earlier this year, the company released a redesign that included revamped buttons for the navigation bar. Now, WhatsApp has further refined the design introducing green color accents to certain parts of the app. This change brings more consistency to the interface as previously, some elements still appeared in blue.

To improve the user experience, WhatsApp is also removing the filter button next to the search bar, as it is no longer necessary with the new “Unread” filter. These changes have been implemented in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.72. WhatsApp has been responsive to user feedback, actively addressing the need for a revamped interface and providing a more modern experience.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is replacing the “Business” filter with a new feature that allows users to easily filter group chats. This feature was initially discovered in the WhatsApp beta update for Android. It demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing functionality and making the app more user-friendly.

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp recently rolled out a new design upgrade for limited iPhone users. The Edit option, previously located above Chats, has been replaced with a three-dot menu button. The icon for starting a new chat has also undergone a change, now featuring a “+” icon.

As part of its ongoing developments, Meta has started testing WhatsApp for iPad. iPad users can now install the beta version of the app through the TestFlight app.

Overall, WhatsApp is continuously working to improve its interface and provide a better user experience. These updates, along with the upcoming redesign, demonstrate the company’s commitment to meeting the needs and preferences of its users.

