WhatsApp Introduces Storage Limit for Backups – FAQs

WhatsApp users in Austria will soon have to pay for additional storage space on cloud services to backup their data. While Android users have enjoyed free storage in the past, there will now be a limit imposed on the amount of backup data they can store for free.

Frequently Asked Questions:

When will WhatsApp become chargeable?

Starting from December, WhatsApp will introduce this change, initially for a few test users. By the first half of 2024, it will affect all Android users.

What changes will occur in WhatsApp?

If your storage exceeds the limit, you will have to start paying for additional space starting from mid-2024.

How can WhatsApp remain free for me?

Deleting unnecessary data will help you stay within the free storage limit.

How can I keep using WhatsApp for free?

You will be able to enjoy 15 gigabytes of storage space for free. If you require more, you can unlock an additional 100 gigabytes for €1.99.

This new pricing strategy may come as a disappointment to some WhatsApp users who have relied on the platform’s free backup storage services. However, the introduction of a storage limit is aimed at managing the increasing demand for storage space and ensuring fair usage among users. By implementing this change, WhatsApp aims to strike a balance between offering a certain amount of free storage and providing an option for those who require more.

While this change may inconvenience some users, it also serves as a reminder to regularly review and delete unnecessary data to optimize storage usage. By doing so, users can continue enjoying the benefits of WhatsApp’s backup services without incurring any additional costs.

