New WhatsApp Windows Beta Update Introduces Chatting with Unknown Contacts

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has rolled out an update (version 2.2342.6.0) to its Windows native app through the beta channel on the Microsoft Store. This latest update brings a much-anticipated feature previously available only to iOS and Android users: the ability to open chats with unknown phone numbers. Users can now initiate conversations without the need to save the phone number in their address book, making communication with new or temporary contacts more seamless.

This new feature is currently accessible to select beta testers who have downloaded the latest update from the Microsoft Store. However, it is expected to become widely available to all Windows users in the near future.

With the new feature, WhatsApp’s Windows native app allows users to start chats with unknown phone numbers entering the number directly. This convenient functionality can be accessed through the “New chat” screen under the “Phone number” section. It expands on the previous capability of searching for numbers within the chat screen, providing users with a direct way to initiate conversations with unfamiliar contacts.

This enhancement is seen as a significant improvement in user convenience and privacy. By eliminating the need to save potentially temporary phone numbers in the address book, WhatsApp further streamlines interactions with new contacts.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp remains actively engaged in developing various beta features for Android and iOS users. These include a Quick Reply Bar for swift responses to images, videos, and GIFs, the introduction of self-destructing audio messages, and the ability to use two accounts on the same Android phone. Furthermore, WhatsApp will discontinue support for older Android and iOS smartphones starting from October 24, ensuring the app remains optimized for newer devices, operating systems, and security measures.

Stay tuned for further updates from WhatsApp as they continue to prioritize user experience and functionality in their messaging platform.

