WhatsApp to Introduce AI-Powered Queries Response Feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is making waves once again with its upcoming features and improvements. One of the notable enhancements currently in development is a mechanism that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to respond to user queries.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature is still under development and is not yet available for testing in the beta channel. However, it is expected to be included in the Android beta build version: “2.23.23.8.” Unlike the existing WhatsApp Support, which allows users to receive responses within ongoing chats, this AI-driven feature aims to improve the quality of service offering more relevant and efficient support.

The text shared in a leaked screenshot states that WhatsApp will respond to users in a WhatsApp chat, and some of the messages may be generated AI using a secure service from Meta. This means that users can expect more personalized and accurate replies to their queries.

By implementing this AI-powered query response feature, WhatsApp hopes to reduce response time and enhance the overall user experience. Additionally, it may enable users to receive answers even outside of WhatsApp’s business hours, providing greater flexibility and convenience.

While this feature is currently being developed for the Android platform, users are advised to keep their apps updated to take advantage of it once it is rolled out. WhatsApp continues to innovate and test various enhancements, such as view-once voice messages and the capability to start chats with unknown numbers on the Windows App.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s future updates are set to transform the way users interact with the platform, making it more intuitive, efficient, and user-friendly. With the introduction of AI-powered query responses, users can expect an improved support system that caters to their needs effectively.

