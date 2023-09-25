WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Android Devices: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has announced that it will no longer work on Android devices running on Android 4.1 and older starting October 24. This decision is based on the need to prioritize security updates and ensure the best user experience for its large user base.

The official disclaimer on WhatsApp’s FAQ explains the reasoning behind this decision. Older devices often lack the necessary security upgrades and may not have the capabilities to run the latest version of WhatsApp. Therefore, the platform will no longer support these devices in order to maintain the highest level of security and functionality.

Some of the devices that will be affected this change include Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Motorola Droid Razr, Nexus 7, Sony Xperia Z, Asus Eee Pad Transformer, Acer Iconia Tab A500, and many more. These devices are predominantly old-generation phones and are less likely to be in use a large number of people.

If you are currently using WhatsApp on any of these devices, it is highly recommended that you upgrade to a new device with the latest Android operating system. Failure to do so may leave you vulnerable to cyber attacks and prevent you from accessing the messaging platform’s features.

It’s important to note that if you do not upgrade, you will not be able to send and receive calls, messages, or use any other features provided WhatsApp.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to stop supporting older Android devices is driven the need to prioritize security and ensure the best user experience for its vast user base. If you own one of the affected devices, it’s time to consider upgrading to a new device with the latest Android operating system to continue enjoying the benefits of the popular messaging platform.

Sources:

– WhatsApp FAQ