WhatsApp to End Support for Older Android OS Versions on Some Galaxy Phones

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support older versions of the Android operating system (OS), specifically Android 5.0 Lollipop and older, starting from October 24. This means that the messaging app will no longer be accessible on certain Galaxy phones that are running these outdated OS versions.

While this change primarily impacts Samsung phones, it is important to note that any Android device still running Android 5.0 Lollipop or older will be affected. However, users of newer Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 4, which have received the Android 6 Marshmallow update, will be exempt from this change for the time being.

Unfortunately, users of devices like the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3 are not as fortunate. These older models received the Android Lollipop update several years ago but did not receive the subsequent version 5.1.1. As a result, their devices are still running Android 5.0 Lollipop, which is no longer compatible with WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that there might not be many users still using the Galaxy S4, Note 3, or older Galaxy devices. Those who are still using these devices may have installed custom ROMs on their phones, which could potentiallypass the WhatsApp policy change. However, it may be worth considering upgrading to a newer device.

The new Galaxy S23 series, with its impressive performance, smooth 120Hz display, One UI features, and overall build quality, is highly recommended for those looking for an upgrade. Alternatively, the Galaxy A54 is also worth considering if you are retiring your old device.

