WhatsApp Testing New Reply Bar and Privacy Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an exciting new feature that will enhance the user experience. According to reports, the messaging platform is testing a reply bar for status updates. This feature aims to make status-viewing more interactive for users. The beta version of this feature is currently being tested on both Android and iOS beta apps for WhatsApp. With simultaneous testing on both platforms, it is expected to roll out to the stable version of the app very soon.

The reply bar will prompt users to engage with status updates, similar to the reply bar in Instagram Stories. By tapping on the reply bar, users will be able to respond to an individual status update with a message. This new design will eliminate the need to swipe up to access the reply option, making it more convenient for users.

While Instagram already allows replying to Stories with GIFs via the reply bar, this feature is not yet visible in the beta version of WhatsApp’s reply bar. However, there is a possibility that WhatsApp may incorporate this feature in the future.

In addition to the reply bar, WhatsApp is also rumored to be developing a privacy feature that will allow users to search for contacts or messages using usernames. This feature will provide users with the option to establish a username, giving them more control over their personal information and privacy.

WhatsApp has been actively working on improving its Status feature. Recently, the platform was testing the ability to share WhatsApp Status updates on Instagram, similar to the option to cross-post Stories from Instagram to Facebook. This seamless integration will allow users to update both their WhatsApp Status and Instagram Story with just one tap.

As WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance its features, users can look forward to a more engaging and privacy-focused messaging experience.