WhatsApp to Introduce Alternate Profile Feature and Video Seeking Gesture on Android

WhatsApp is set to unveil a new feature that will revolutionize the way users present themselves on the platform. According to a feature tracker, the popular messaging app owned Meta is currently working on an “alternate profile” feature, allowing users to showcase different profiles to different audiences.

The upcoming alternate profile setting will provide users with a privacy alternative enabling them to display a default profile to some users while showing an alternate one to others. This new feature will be particularly useful for those who utilize the profile-related settings on the app. By opting to limit the visibility of their profile photo to specific contacts or a subset of their contacts, users can ensure their profile is viewed only the desired audience.

In addition to the alternate profile feature, WhatsApp is also testing a new video seeking gesture for its Android beta testers. This feature allows users to seek forwards and backwards in a video simply double tapping on the left and right sides of the screen. By eliminating the need to drag the seek bar, this gesture-based functionality offers a more seamless and fluid video viewing experience.

Similar to existing video streaming apps like YouTube, the double tap gesture to seek is a convenient tool for rewatching specific segments or skipping unwanted parts of a video. This highly anticipated feature is expected to be rolled out to all users in a future version of the app.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user experience and privacy introducing innovative features and improvements. The alternate profile setting and video seeking gesture are just two examples of the company’s commitment to enhancing the messaging platform.

FAQ

1. How can I use the alternate profile feature on WhatsApp?

To access the alternate profile feature, go to Privacy > Profile photo > Alternate profile. From there, you can set a different profile photo and name that will be visible to users who cannot see your primary profile image.

2. How does the video seeking gesture work?

After updating to the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, you can seek forwards and backwards in a video double tapping on the left and right sides of the screen. This gesture replaces the need to use the seek bar and provides a more intuitive way to navigate through videos.