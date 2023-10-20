WhatsApp to Introduce Self-Destructing Voice Notes

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that allows users to send self-destructing voice notes. These voice notes can only be played once and cannot be exported, forwarded, or saved.

Currently, voice notes sent on WhatsApp remain in the chat history and can be replayed multiple times. However, the new feature aims to enhance privacy and security ensuring that the voice notes disappear once they have been listened to.

The self-destructing voice notes feature adds an extra layer of confidentiality to WhatsApp conversations. With this feature, users can have peace of mind knowing that their voice messages will not be stored or shared without their permission.

This feature will be especially useful in situations where sensitive information needs to be relayed quickly but also needs to remain private. By enabling self-destructing voice notes, WhatsApp is addressing the increasing demand for secure and private communication.

To send a self-destructing voice note, users simply need to record their message and select the option to make it self-destruct. Once the voice note is sent, it can only be played once the recipient before it disappears.

WhatsApp is constantly working on improving its features to provide a better user experience. With the introduction of self-destructing voice notes, the messaging app is taking another step towards ensuring the privacy and security of its users’ communications.

Definitions:

– Self-destructing voice notes: Voice notes that disappear after being played once and cannot be saved, forwarded, or exported.

– WhatsApp: A messaging app owned Facebook that allows users to send text messages, voice notes, and make voice and video calls.

Sources:

– Mail Online (source article)