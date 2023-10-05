WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages in Latest Beta Update for Android

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to keep track of important messages with its latest beta update for Android. The messaging platform, owned Meta, has introduced the ability to pin messages to the top of conversations, making them easily accessible.

Previously, users had the option to star messages for the same purpose, but this involved several steps to access them. With pinned messages, users can simply long-press on a message to bring up the context menu and select the ‘pin’ option. This will ensure that important messages remain at the top of the conversation, saving users the hassle of searching for them.

According to a screenshot shared WABetaInfo, there will also be a limit on message pinning, with options for 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day durations. If users wish to unpin the messages, they will still have the option to do so.

In addition to pinned messages, WhatsApp is working on other updates for its Android platform. A redesigned chat attachment menu is in the works, featuring colorful and modern tiles for options like Gallery, Camera, Audio, and more.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is testing a search option for the Updates tab, which will make it easier for users to find status updates and channels.

It is unclear when these features will be available to the general public, as they are still in the testing phase. However, it is expected that they will be released soon.

Stay tuned for further updates on these exciting new features from WhatsApp. Share your thoughts and opinions on these developments in the comments section.

Source: WABetaInfo