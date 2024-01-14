WhatsApp Introduces Customizable Theme Feature for iOS Users

WhatsApp is keeping up with the times and is set to launch a new feature that will allow iOS users to customize the theme of the app. This new update aims to freshen up the user experience and give users more control over the app’s aesthetic.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the popular messaging app is currently working on a theme feature for its iOS app. In the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.1.10.70 update, users will soon be able to set a default theme color for the app. The update will offer users a selection of five different colors to choose from, including green, blue, white, coral, and purple.

This departure from the traditional green shade that WhatsApp has been known for over the years will provide users with the opportunity to personalize the app according to their preferences. The ability to change the chat bubble color may also be on the horizon as WhatsApp explores further customization options.

Although the feature is still under development and not yet available for beta testers, it is expected to be released in a beta version of the iOS app in the near future. In the meantime, users can still customize their app experience choosing from a variety of chat wallpapers, including bright, dark, solid colors, or even their own images.

In addition to the customizable theme feature, WhatsApp is also testing updates for its web version. Users can look forward to a darker color scheme and a redesigned sidebar, which aims to reduce eye strain and enhance the overall aesthetics of the app.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and adapt to the changing needs and preferences of its users. With these new features, iOS users can expect a more personalized and visually pleasing messaging experience on the popular app.