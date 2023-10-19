WhatsApp to Allow Multiple Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that will enable users to have multiple accounts on a single device. This means that individuals who have both a personal and business WhatsApp account, or multiple accounts of the same nature, will no longer need to carry two phones.

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed one account per phone. However, with the upcoming update, users will be able to add a second account to their device, as long as they have a second phone number or a phone that supports eSIM or dual/multiple SIMs. The new feature will provide convenient access to both accounts without the need to log out and log back in.

To add a second account, users can simply go to the Settings page in the app and click on the arrow next to their name. From there, they will find the “Add account” option. Each account will have its own privacy and notification settings, allowing users to tailor their preferences for each account individually. This can be particularly useful for individuals who want to separate their personal and professional communications, or for those who need to take a break from work-related notifications while on vacation.

This update follows a previous feature released earlier this year, which allowed users to access their WhatsApp account on multiple devices. This marked a shift in WhatsApp’s approach, as the platform was previously strict about account access and limited users to one account per phone. With the addition of multi-device functionality and now multiple accounts on one device, WhatsApp aims to provide greater flexibility and convenience for its users.

The new feature will be rolling out for Android devices in the coming weeks. With this update, WhatsApp users will be able to better manage different aspects of their lives while maintaining boundaries between their personal and professional communications.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Official Blog