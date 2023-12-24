WhatsApp Introduces Share Music Audio During Video Calls

WhatsApp is set to unveil a highly requested feature that will enhance the video calling experience for its users. The company, which is owned Meta, is currently developing a feature that allows users to share music audio during video calls. This exciting update was discovered the tech enthusiasts over at WABetaInfo.

According to reports, the share music audio feature is included in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.25.10.72 update. When users activate the screen-sharing option during a video call, they will now have the option to share not only video, but also music audio. This enhancement will undoubtedly add a new level of engagement and creativity to video calls.

Notably, the same feature is also being developed for the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.18 update. This means that both iOS and Android users can look forward to enjoying this new feature in the near future once it is released in the final version of WhatsApp.

The addition of the share music audio during video calls feature has generated much excitement among WhatsApp users. It opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for communication and entertainment. Imagine sharing your favorite song with a loved one during a video call, or even collaborating on a shared playlist together. The potential for music enthusiasts and artists alike is vast.

As we eagerly await the arrival of this feature, we invite you to share your thoughts and expectations. How do you envision using this feature in your video calls? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to TechNave for more trending tech news and updates on WhatsApp’s exciting developments.