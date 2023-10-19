WhatsApp to Introduce Self-Destructing Audio Messages Soon

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send self-destructing audio messages. This upcoming feature aims to enhance user privacy and security ensuring that audio messages sent users are automatically deleted after a certain period of time.

Currently, WhatsApp offers the option to send self-destructing text messages, which disappear after seven days. However, this new feature will extend the self-destructing functionality to audio messages as well.

This update comes as part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to provide its users with more control over their conversations and data privacy. With the increasing demand for secure messaging platforms, introducing self-destructing audio messages is seen as a step towards addressing users’ concerns regarding the permanence of data shared on the app.

By implementing this feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance the overall user experience and ensure that sensitive audio messages are not stored indefinitely, providing users with a sense of security and privacy. The self-destructing audio messages feature is expected to appeal to users who frequently send audio messages containing personal or private information.