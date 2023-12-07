WhatsApp Testing Music Sharing Feature for Video Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will enable users to share and listen to music during video calls. This feature, currently in beta testing for iOS users, enhances the interactive experience of WhatsApp video calls allowing participants to share audio from their iPhones. The feature was first discovered WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates.

Unlike the screen sharing feature rolled out WhatsApp earlier this year, the music sharing feature is designed exclusively for video calls. Users will now have the option to play their favorite tracks as background music during video calls, making conversations more engaging. This can be particularly useful when users want to share their taste in music with friends or set a specific ambiance during a call.

While specific details about the rollout timeline and availability for Android users remain unknown, it is anticipated that WhatsApp will extend the feature to other platforms in the near future. WhatsApp has been continually introducing new features to enhance user experience, including the recent capability to share WhatsApp Status updates directly to Instagram.

However, as WhatsApp works on developing new features, some existing features are being phased out. The ability to send messages between Instagram Direct Messages and Facebook Messenger, launched three years ago, will be discontinued mid-December 2023. This aligns with Meta’s strategy of streamlining its platforms and focusing on cross-platform compatibility.

As with any beta testing, it is crucial to note that the functionality and performance of the music sharing feature may evolve before its official release. WhatsApp remains committed to providing innovative features that cater to the needs and preferences of its users, further establishing itself as a leading messaging platform in the digital landscape.