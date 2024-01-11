New WhatsApp Feature Allows Users to Share Music Audio During Video Calls

Summary: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature on Android smartphones that allows users to share music audio during video calls. This enhancement aims to create a more immersive and shared experience among participants. The feature will soon be available to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is introducing a new feature that enables users to share music audio while on a video call. This exciting addition is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the feature to share music audio during a video call is gradually being rolled out to beta testers. However, it is expected to be made available to a wider audience in the next few weeks.

When someone shares their screen during a video call, the audio they play on their device will also be shared with other participants. This feature enhances the user experience allowing individuals to collectively listen to video and music audio, fostering a sense of togetherness during group interactions. Moreover, this functionality is not limited to group calls but also works in one-on-one video conversations.

This shared audio experience has several benefits. Firstly, it allows users to enjoy content simultaneously, regardless of their physical locations. Additionally, it enables individuals in a call to watch videos together while experimenting with shared audio.

WABetaInfo suggests that this new feature not only promotes a sense of togetherness in group interactions but also adds an extra layer of intimacy to one-on-one conversations. As more users gain access to this functionality, WhatsApp seeks to deliver an enhanced and immersive video calling experience.