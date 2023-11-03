WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Video Playback Controls and Alternate Profile Feature

WhatsApp, owned Meta, continues to prioritize user satisfaction with its latest updates. From adding features like blocking screenshots in view once mode to increasing the number of participants in group calls, WhatsApp has been consistently delivering helpful tools to its users. Building upon this trend, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that aims to offer users more control over video playback within the app. This upcoming feature will allow users to rewind and fast-forward videos without relying on the progress bar, resembling the playback controls found on YouTube.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp’s latest developments, reported that the new video playback controls will enable users to skip both forward and backward 10 seconds. With buttons similar to those seen on YouTube, this feature is currently being tested beta users of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.24. While an official release date has not been announced, it is expected that the controls will be included in future updates accessible to all WhatsApp users.

Once available, these video playback controls will significantly enhance the user experience enabling individuals to easily navigate to the most important parts of a video. Users will no longer have to rely on scrubbing through the progress bar, streamlining the process and saving valuable time.

In addition to video playback controls, WhatsApp is also developing a privacy-focused feature known as “Alternate Profile.” Integrated within the app’s profile photo privacy settings, this feature will allow users to customize their profile information for specific contacts. By setting a different profile photo and name, users can effectively hide their primary profile details from everyone else.

The Alternate Profile feature is currently in the development phase and has not yet been released to beta testers. However, it is expected to be included in a future app update. Once available, users can access the feature launching the WhatsApp app, navigating to Settings > Privacy > Profile Photo, selecting “My Contacts” to restrict the visibility of their primary profile, and creating an alternate profile with a different photo and name. Users can then adjust the settings to ensure that the alternate profile is only visible to desired contacts.

This new feature will greatly benefit users who value control over their personal information and prefer to limit access to their profiles. By allowing individuals to manage their profiles and cater them to specific contacts, WhatsApp continues to prioritize privacy and user satisfaction.

