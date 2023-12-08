WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is introducing a new feature that allows users to send disappearing voice messages. Similar to the existing “View Once” capability for media and text messages, this feature adds an extra layer of privacy to conversations.

To send a disappearing voice message, users simply need to select the “one-time” icon while recording and sending their voice note. Once the recipient listens to the message, it will automatically disappear, ensuring that sensitive information remains private.

Like all messages on WhatsApp, disappearing voice messages are end-to-end encrypted to protect user privacy. However, the company warns that other methods, such as using screen recorder functionality on Android devices, could still be used to intercept voice messages. Therefore, it’s advisable to only send these messages to trusted individuals.

Once a View Once voice message has been sent, it cannot be listened to again. Users can enable the “read receipts” option to know if the recipient has opened the message. Disappearing voice messages will be available for 14 days from the time of sending, after which they will disappear regardless.

While forwarding, saving, starring, or sharing these disappearing voice notes and media is not possible, users do have the option to report inappropriate messages. Additionally, if the messages remain unopened during the backup process, they can be backed up.

The rollout of View Once voice messages will be global, with availability expected in the coming days. Users can update their WhatsApp app to access this feature. If the feature is not immediately accessible, it should become available soon.

This new addition to WhatsApp aims to provide users with increased privacy and control over their messages, ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential.