WhatsApp Introduces Simultaneous Dual Account Support

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to simultaneously use two separate accounts. This eliminates the need for users to carry two phones in order to manage different WhatsApp accounts. Until now, phone manufacturers like Xiaomi and Oppo have offered app cloning features that allow users to have multiple WhatsApp instances.

The ability to switch between accounts is particularly helpful for individuals who manage both personal and work-related accounts. With this new feature, users will no longer have to worry about logging out each time or messaging from the wrong account.

To set up a second account, users need to go to Settings and select “Add Account”. During the setup process, users will require a second phone with a SIM card or a phone that supports multiple SIM cards. WhatsApp assures that it will be possible to manage distinct notifications and privacy settings for each individual account.

However, WhatsApp has issued a warning about fraudulent versions of the app. Users are advised to download the official app from trusted sources to avoid falling victim to scams.

In addition to the dual account support, WhatsApp recently introduced passkey support for the Android version of the app. This enables users to log into their accounts without the need for SMS-based two-factor authentication.

