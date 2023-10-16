WhatsApp to Stop Working on Old Phones from October 24

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, will no longer be accessible on certain old phones starting from October 24. This is because WhatsApp has introduced new features that require more powerful phones and a secure operating system platform. Users of these outdated devices will need to either switch to a new smartphone or discontinue using the messaging app. The affected phones are primarily those that are still running Android 4.1 or older versions.

Prominent devices on the list include Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, HTC Sensation, Samsung Galaxy S, HTC Desire HD, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, and Nexus 7. These older phones will lose support for WhatsApp due to the app advancing with features that are no longer compatible with these devices. Additionally, since these phones will not receive any security updates from Google, there is a potential risk of WhatsApp security issues causing bigger problems for users.

It is in the best interest of both WhatsApp and its users to discontinue support for the app on these older phones and encourage them to upgrade to devices running at least Android 12 or higher. As WhatsApp, now owned Meta (previously known as Facebook), continues to evolve, newer versions of the app offer AI-centric features such as creating stickers, images, and answering queries. These features require powerful hardware and a secure operating system to function smoothly.

Source: S Aadeetya, News18 Tech

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging app used for sending text messages, voice messages, multimedia files, and making voice and video calls.

– Android: An operating system for mobile devices developed Google.

– Security Updates: Software updates that aim to fix vulnerabilities and improve the security of a system.

– AI-Centric Features: Features that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology for enhanced functionality and user experience.

– Meta: A company that owns and operates various social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Sources:

– S Aadeetya, News18 Tech