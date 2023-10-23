WhatsApp Abandons Outdated Android Versions: Is Your Device Affected?

WhatsApp has officially announced that it is ending support for older versions of Android, including Jelly Bean (4.1) and KitKat (4.4). If you own a device running on these outdated Android versions, you will no longer be able to use WhatsApp starting tomorrow. This change has been anticipated, as the app has been sending notifications about its retirement for some time.

Previously, WhatsApp was compatible with Android 4.1 and above, but now a minimum of Android 5.0 (Lollipop) is required. This means that devices running on Jelly Bean and KitKat will no longer be supported. These older Android versions are considered archaic, with less than 1% of active Android phones still using them today.

If you are still using WhatsApp on Android 4.1 or 4.4, you may have already received warning messages about the impending change. From tomorrow, the app will not open and will display a message with a button for more information. Changing your phone’s date settings may provide a temporary fix, but it requires activating airplane mode, which would render you unable to chat.

To ensure continued use of WhatsApp, you must transfer your data to a more modern Android device running Android 5.0 or newer. It is recommended to directly transfer your chats, rather than relying on Google Drive, as even Google has dropped support for KitKat. Time is crucial, so it is advised not to procrastinate and take action immediately.

In conclusion, if you own an Android device running on Jelly Bean or KitKat, you have until tomorrow to switch to a more modern Android version to continue using WhatsApp. The app waits for no one, so it’s important to act now.

Sources/VIA: Gizchina News of the week