WhatsApp Announces Support Cut-off for Some iPhone and Android Users

WhatsApp has recently announced that it will no longer support certain iPhone and Android smartphones, starting from October 24, 2023. Users of selected phones running Android 4.1 or below will be affected, as well as iPhones running iOS 11 or lower.

In a note on its FAQ page, WhatsApp stated that it will only provide support for phones with Android 5.1 and above after the specified date. iPhones with iOS 12 and later, as well as KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, will also continue to be supported.

The company emphasized that users will be notified directly within the app prior to the support cut-off, allowing them time to upgrade their devices. WhatsApp further stated that it will update its page regularly to ensure that the latest supported operating systems are listed.

While specific details regarding the affected phones were not provided, it is expected that Android users with devices from Sony, HTC, LG, Motorolla, and others may be affected. iPhone users on iOS 11 will need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s decision to cease support for older devices demonstrates the company’s focus on providing a reliable and secure messaging experience. By discontinuing support for outdated operating systems, WhatsApp can ensure that users have access to the latest features and security enhancements.

