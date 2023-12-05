WhatsApp for iOS Introduces High-Quality Image Sharing

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature in its latest software update for iOS, allowing users to send images in their original quality without any loss. Previously, images shared on the platform were compressed, resulting in a significant reduction in quality. This update brings WhatsApp in line with other messaging apps like Gmail, where users have long been able to send images as documents to retain their original quality.

The feature was initially rolled out in beta testing and was available for a select few users. However, with the release of the 23.24.73 build version, it is now accessible to all iPhone users. To utilize this feature, users simply need to click on the ‘+’ icon, select ‘Document,’ and then choose the desired photo or video. There is a size limit of 2GB for media that can be sent using this method.

In addition to high-quality image sharing, the WhatsApp update includes other notable features. Users can now initiate voice chats in large group conversations without the need to ring every participant, avoiding unnecessary interruptions. Furthermore, the addition of bubbles in chats provides information on the status of calls, including missed, ongoing, and completed calls. Lastly, users can quickly respond to their friends’ status updates with their own avatar, selecting from a range of six available avatar reactions.

If users do not immediately see these new features on their WhatsApp, they are advised to update the app from the App Store or ensure they have the latest build installed. It is worth noting that some users may experience a delay in receiving the update, as the rollout is staggered. However, patience should eventually result in access to the latest WhatsApp features.