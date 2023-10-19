WhatsApp Introduces Simultaneous Login for Multiple Accounts

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to stay logged into two accounts simultaneously. This option is particularly useful for individuals with multiple accounts, such as those who use two SIM cards in one phone. The ability to switch between two WhatsApp accounts will soon be available within the app.

Previously, Samsung users have had access to a similar feature called Dual Messenger, which allows them to send and receive messages from two accounts on the same messaging app.

WhatsApp has been consistently rolling out new features and updates over the last few months. These include the ability to log in with passkeys on Android, the option to enable HD settings for sending high-quality photos and videos, an artificial intelligence sticker generator, and the introduction of Channels, which allows users to follow celebrities and brands for updates.

In addition to the new simultaneous login feature, WhatsApp also offers the ability to use the app across multiple phones. This can be helpful for individuals who switch between devices frequently. A comprehensive guide on how to set up WhatsApp on multiple phones is available.

