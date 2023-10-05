New Advanced Options Coming to WhatsApp: Customizing Your Messages

WhatsApp, being a widely recognized and globally used messaging application, is constantly evolving with regular updates. According to WABetaInfo, users of the WhatsApp beta for Android are currently testing new features that will allow for more customization of messages.

In addition to the existing options to edit text, users will now be able to modify the structure and format of their texts. This includes being able to write text in bold, italics, or monospacing. Furthermore, new tools will enable users to share lines of code, create bulleted or numbered lists, and even use a block quote to respond to specific parts of a text.

These updates bring WhatsApp in line with Google Chat and other messaging platforms that offer similar customization options. It is clear that both platforms recognize the importance of providing users with different ways to write their messages to enhance user experience.

Currently, these new features are only available to users of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, it is expected that these options will be included in a future update for the full version of the app, allowing all users to customize their messages when communicating with friends, family, or work groups.

Source: WABetaInfo (URL)

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: a widely used messaging application owned the Meta platform, allowing users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, share media files, and more.

– Beta version: a pre-release version of software or an application that is made available to selected users for testing and feedback before it is released to the public.

– Code block: a section of text in a message that is formatted differently to stand out from the rest of the text, usually indicated a distinct font or background color.

– Bulleted list: a list format where each item is preceded a bullet point symbol to indicate separate points or ideas.

– Numbered list: a list format where each item is assigned a number to indicate its order or priority.

– Block quote: a section of quoted text taken from a larger piece of text, usually used to respond to or highlight a specific part of the original text.