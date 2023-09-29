WhatsApp Working on Search Feature for Updates Tab: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a search feature for the Updates tab, which will make it easier for users to find status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels without having to open the channel directory. The feature aims to enhance the overall user experience with channels.

According to a report WABetaInfo, a popular WhatsApp tipster publication, the messaging platform is planning to introduce a search button within the top app bar. This development comes as a response to user feedback, as many users have complained about the difficulty of finding specific contact’s status updates since the removal of the search function in the latest tab update. Reinstating the search option in the new Updates tab will address this issue.

In addition to finding status updates, the search feature will also allow users to search for followed channels. This will be particularly beneficial for those who follow multiple channels, as it simplifies the process of locating a particular channel.

The new Updates tab was introduced alongside the launch of WhatsApp Channels in India. This feature allows admins to send one-way broadcasts with text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. The addition of the search feature will further enhance the functionality of the Updates tab.

It’s important to note that following a channel on WhatsApp does not reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. The decision to follow a channel is private and optional.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Additional information: WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging platform owned Meta (formerly known as Facebook). The Updates tab is a section within WhatsApp where users can view status updates and follow channels, separate from their personal chats.