WhatsApp Ends Support for Older Android Phones and iPhones

WhatsApp announced that it will no longer support certain older Android phones and iPhones starting from October 24, 2023. This decision is aimed at allowing the platform to focus on developing new features for users on more recent versions of the operating system and taking advantage of the latest security features and technological advancements.

According to WhatsApp, the decision to end support for these devices is based on their age and the decreasing number of people using them. Older smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as they may lack the necessary security updates and functionality required to run the app.

The list of outdated smartphones includes models such as Samsung Galaxy S2, Nexus 7, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, Archos 53 Platinum, Grand S Flex ZTE, HTC Desire 500, Huawei Ascend D, and many others.

Prior to ending support, WhatsApp is notifying users and urging them to upgrade their devices in order to continue using the app. After October 24, WhatsApp developers will no longer provide technical support, updates, security fixes, or new features for these devices. This means that without updates, the devices’ operating systems will become more vulnerable to hackers and malware.

While most of the phones affected this decision are older models that are no longer widely used, it is advisable for users still owning these devices to upgrade to newer ones. Many apps, including WhatsApp, stop supporting outdated operating systems, making it important to keep up with the latest device and software updates.

To check the Android OS version your smartphone is running, you can navigate to the device’s settings menu. Go to Settings > About phone > Software information, and you will find the Android version listed under the “Version” category.

WhatsApp’s move to focus on newer devices reflects the rapid advancements in technology and the need to prioritize security and the delivery of innovative features to users.

