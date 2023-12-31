WhatsApp Web to Get Dark Theme for Improved Aesthetics

WhatsApp is set to introduce a dark theme for its web client, providing a visually appealing option for users who prefer a darker interface. The new color scheme aims to bring consistency across all platforms, aligning the web client with the aesthetics of the WhatsApp Android app.

While the dark theme for WhatsApp Web is still in the development phase, it is expected to offer a more comfortable visual experience for users who spend extended periods on the messaging platform. The color scheme has been adjusted to a shade darker, from the previous hex code of #111b20 to #12181c.

Additionally, alongside the visual redesign, WhatsApp is also working on a new sidebar for the web client. This revamped sidebar will complement the dark mode, and its development is part of Meta’s efforts to introduce new features simultaneously on both the Android app and the web client.

The web version of WhatsApp holds significance as it allows users without access to a native client or those who prefer browser-based applications to enjoy the messaging platform. With its availability on any system with a browser, WhatsApp Web provides a versatile option for a wide range of users.

WhatsApp consistently aims to enhance the user experience introducing new features and conducting tests. The introduction of a refreshed dark theme for the web client is an example of the company’s commitment to improving aesthetics and providing a seamless experience across platforms.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s upcoming dark theme for its web client, paired with the redesigned sidebar, reinforces the company’s dedication to user satisfaction. While the dark theme is still in development, users can look forward to its availability in a future update, ensuring a cohesive experience regardless of the platform they use.