WhatsApp Web Update Allows Direct Status Upload from Web Browsers

WhatsApp Web has introduced a new update that allows users to upload their statuses directly from the web version of the app. This feature, spotted in WhatsApp Web beta 2.2353.59, is currently available for select beta users and is expected to roll out to a larger audience in the future.

With this update, WhatsApp Web users can conveniently upload statuses without having to switch between devices. Whether it’s an audio/video status or a text status, the new feature offers complete compatibility, making it a useful addition for those who frequently update their statuses.

For individuals who primarily use WhatsApp Web on their computers, this new feature is a welcome addition. Using WhatsApp on a computer can be less distracting as it eliminates the need to constantly check the phone for updates.

While some individuals may not find this feature personally useful, there are many who actively utilize the status update feature on WhatsApp. For them, the ability to directly upload statuses from the web browser is a great advantage.

Currently, only the beta version of WhatsApp Web has this update. However, it is expected that the stable version will receive the feature soon. Users on the stable channel should keep an eye out for the update and will be able to enjoy this new functionality once it becomes available.

Source: WaBetaInfo