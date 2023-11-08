WhatsApp Web Set to Receive Game-changing Date Search Feature

WhatsApp Web has long been neglected when it comes to new features and updates, with other versions of the platform receiving more regular attention. However, exciting news is on the horizon for WhatsApp Web users, as reports suggest that a highly anticipated date filter search feature is on its way.

The news comes from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, which states that WhatsApp is currently testing a new search message date feature for its web client. This feature will make it easier for users to search for messages shared on a specific date within their conversations, bringing a whole new level of efficiency to message retrieval.

Once rolled out, users will be able to search for a specific term and then navigate to a specific date of their choice using the calendar icon next to the text field. Within the calendar view, all dates for the selected month will be displayed together, allowing for easy navigation. Shifting between months can be done tapping the arrow keys or selecting the month name to access a vertically scrolling month list. Additionally, users will have the option to select a different year tapping on the year.

It is worth noting that this exciting feature will initially be exclusive to WhatsApp Web, with no reports of its arrival on the mobile apps or desktop version. Although the exact release date is not confirmed, it is expected to take a few more testing cycles before being made available to the general public, making an early release next month a possibility.

This date filter search feature for WhatsApp Web promises to revolutionize the way users search for older messages, providing a seamless and intuitive experience that will undoubtedly enhance productivity and ease of use.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will the date filter search feature be available on WhatsApp mobile apps?

There are currently no reports suggesting that the date filter search feature will be rolled out to the mobile apps or the desktop version of WhatsApp. As of now, it is expected to be exclusive to the WhatsApp Web client.

2. Can I search for messages from a specific date using this feature?

Yes, the date filter search feature allows users to search for messages shared on a specific date within their conversations. By selecting a desired date through the calendar icon, users can easily pinpoint the location of their desired message.

3. When will the date filter search feature be available to the general public?

The date filter search feature is still in beta testing and its official release date has not been confirmed. However, depending on the testing cycles, it may become available to the general public as early as next month.