WhatsApp Web to Get Message Search Date Feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an update for its web version that will allow users to search for messages using specific dates instead of just words or phrases. This new feature will introduce a second way to find content within the application.

To access this feature, users will find a new calendar icon on the search bar, located in the top left corner of the screen. Clicking on this icon will display a new window with a calendar, allowing users to navigate through different days and months. The system will then search for all messages sent on the selected date. Currently, this feature is limited to searching within a one-day timeframe, but this could change during development.

In addition to searching date, the update will also allow users to search for content that has been sent in different conversations on a specific day. This solves the problem of users who want to recall what they said on a particular day but don’t know which search term to use. This saves users the hassle of scrolling through conversations to find the desired date.

The same search-by-date feature is also being developed for the iPhone version of WhatsApp. The functionality will be similar to the web version, allowing users to search within individual conversations selecting a date from the calendar icon in the top right corner of the keyboard area.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to filter active chats categories such as “All,” “Unread,” “Contacts,” and “Groups.” Unlike other features that need to be activated in the app’s settings, this filter feature will be enabled default when launching WhatsApp. It will sort conversations based on whether they have been read or unread, making it easier for users to manage their chats.

When applying filters, the visibility of pinned chats will also be affected. For example, if a chat is marked as unread and the “Unread” filter is applied, the conversation will temporarily disappear until the filter is deactivated.

These updates aim to improve the user experience on WhatsApp and provide more efficient ways to find and manage messages within the app.

Source: WhatsApp (no URL provided)

Source: WABetaInfo (no URL provided)