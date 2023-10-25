New Feature Allows WhatsApp Desktop Users to Initiate Conversations with Unregistered Numbers

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its desktop application that allows users to find and start a conversation with a phone number that is not registered in their contacts. This eliminates the need to add the number as a contact before initiating a chat. The new feature aims to simplify the process of starting a conversation, which usually involves asking for the phone number, saving it as a contact, and then searching for the contact in the app.

Instead of going through this lengthy process and taking up storage space on their devices, users can now simply enter the phone number, including the country code, in the search bar to send a direct message. This new feature not only saves time but also reduces the clutter of unnecessary contacts stored on their devices.

To use this feature on WhatsApp Desktop, users need to follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on their computer.

2. Click on the “New Message” button located in the top right corner of the active conversations section.

3. In the pop-up window, select the “Phone Number” option.

4. A new section will appear with a text box, country selector, and a numeric keypad.

5. Click on the country selector and choose the country to which the desired phone number belongs. The country code will be filled automatically.

6. Using the virtual keypad, enter the phone number and press “Enter”.

After completing these steps, a new active conversation will be opened with the phone number displayed as the contact name. However, this can only be done if the contact is already registered on WhatsApp with that particular phone number. If the number is not found in the platform, the feature will not work.

This new feature also allows users to establish contact with other WhatsApp users, regardless of the version of the application they are using, whether it is desktop, web, tablet, or mobile.

One of the benefits of this feature is improved privacy. Since there is no need to save the phone number as a contact, users can avoid exposing their personal information, such as profile pictures, online status, and WhatsApp statuses, to contacts they do not wish to have added to their address book.

This feature is currently being rolled out, so users with the latest version of WhatsApp Desktop will have access to it. If the feature is not available, users should check for updates in the app store and ensure they have the latest version installed.

FAQ:

Q: How do I initiate a conversation with an unregistered phone number on WhatsApp Desktop?

A: Open the WhatsApp application on your computer, click on “New Message,” select “Phone Number,” enter the phone number with the country code, and press “Enter”.

Q: Can I use this feature on WhatsApp Desktop regardless of the version?

A: Yes, this feature is available on all versions of WhatsApp, including desktop, web, tablet, and mobile.

Q: Will the contact be able to see my profile and statuses if I use this feature?

A: Only if the contact has your phone number saved in their WhatsApp contacts. Otherwise, they will not have access to your profile or statuses.

Q: How can I check if I have the latest version of WhatsApp Desktop?

A: Search for “WhatsApp” in the app store on your computer and look for the “Update” option. If it appears, click on it and wait for the update to download and install.