WhatsApp Web Introduces New Date Search Feature for Messages

WhatsApp Web has recently updated its interface with a highly anticipated feature that allows users to search for messages date. This new functionality, which has been included in the latest Beta version (2.2348.50), aims to enhance the user experience and provide an even more efficient way of locating specific messages.

The search date feature can be accessed through a calendar icon located on the left side of the search bar. Once clicked, a date selection panel will appear, enabling users to choose a specific day and find any text or voice message received on that particular date. This functionality proves especially useful when searching for voice notes, as they often lack any associated text that can be used for keyword searches.

By allowing users to search for messages based on the date of reception, WhatsApp Web provides a convenient solution for those looking to retrieve older messages and voice notes. Whether for work, personal, or nostalgic purposes, users can now easily locate and revisit important conversations from the past.

Being initially available to Beta testers, it is expected that this date search feature will gradually roll out to all users of the Beta version, followed a wider release to the stable variant in the coming days.

FAQ

1. Can I search for both text and voice messages using this feature?

Yes, the new date search feature allows you to locate both text and voice messages based on the date of reception.

2. How can I access the date search feature on WhatsApp Web?

You can access the date search feature clicking on the calendar icon located on the left side of the search bar.

3. Will this feature be available for the stable version of WhatsApp Web?

Yes, after being tested Beta users, the date search feature is expected to be introduced to all users of the stable version in the near future.