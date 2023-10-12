What Happens to WhatsApp Web When Your Phone Runs Out of Battery?

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp offers users a variety of features, from creating personalized stickers to sharing circular videos with friends. Soon, you will also have the option to change the color of the platform to a minimalist tone. However, there is one detail that many users may have overlooked – what happens if your phone runs out of battery or loses its wifi connection while WhatsApp Web is open?

It is a common question and today we will provide an answer to avoid any surprises.

Firstly, it is important to note that WhatsApp allows you to open your conversations on up to 4 different phones or computers. If you log in to WhatsApp Web, your session will remain active and you can continue chatting with your friends as usual.

If your phone runs out of data, wifi, or simply loses battery, there’s no need to worry because WhatsApp Web will still receive messages. You can send stickers, emojis, voice messages, and even make video calls.

When you turn your mobile device back on or regain a stable connection, all the messages you received on WhatsApp Web will be loaded onto your phone or laptop. This ensures that no messages are lost in the process and everything syncs accordingly.

However, it’s important to note that if you don’t use WhatsApp Web for more than 14 days, your account will automatically log out and you will need to log in again scanning the QR code.

If you’re wondering how to remove devices from WhatsApp Web, the process is simple. Install WhatsApp on another mobile device and grant the necessary permissions. When adding a new number, tap on the three dots in the upper corner and select “Add new device”. A giant QR code will appear, which you can scan with your primary smartphone to remove the device.

Sources: None