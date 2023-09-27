Incoming Updates for WhatsApp Web: New Interface and Features

WhatsApp Web is set to receive some of the latest features currently in testing on the messaging app’s mobile applications. The company is developing an updated interface for browser use, which includes a new sidebar and filters for chat searches. These new features are still in the development phase and have not been released for testing yet.

The new navigation features on WhatsApp Web were shared WABetaInfo:

As seen in the image, users will have filters to find chats within the app, sorted into categories such as unread, all, contacts, and groups. This is WhatsApp’s way of enhancing organization and ease of conversation search.

The new sidebar aims to provide a smoother browsing experience on WhatsApp Web. It will have a layout more similar to future updates on the Android and iOS apps. The sidebar will allow users to access different sections of the app, including chats, statuses, channels, communities, as well as archived and starred messages. Currently, these options are concentrated in a small menu at the top of the screen.

WhatsApp has been planning a major visual overhaul for a few months now and has been testing these changes in the Beta versions of its applications. Some changes, such as dropdown menus with a Material Design aesthetic for Android, have already made their way to the final version of the app since May. However, other features, including redesigned icons for communities, conversation filters, and a new top bar in the chat list, are still being tested.

There is no specific release date yet for the new WhatsApp interface on stable versions of Android and iOS, as well as WhatsApp Web.

Sources: WABetaInfo