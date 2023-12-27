WhatsApp Introduces New Status Updates Feature for Web

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is rolling out a new feature for its web version called Status Updates. This feature allows users to share photos and videos as updates, similar to Stories on other platforms. Once a status update is posted, a green ring will appear around the user’s profile picture, and viewers can tap to see the update.

Currently in Beta Testing

According to reports from WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently testing the Status Updates feature with beta users. This is an important development for those who use WhatsApp web on their desktops for multitasking purposes.

How to Access the Feature

For users with WhatsApp web beta version 2.2353.59, the Status Updates feature is accessible. It can be found at the top-left of the WhatsApp web interface, positioned between the communities and channels tab.

Versatile Functionality

The Status Updates feature on WhatsApp web offers a range of options for users. They can either click on the “+” icon on the Status tab or tap the same icon next to their profile picture on the app to share updates. Users can share photos, videos, and text as part of their status updates.

Expansion of Features

The addition of Status Updates on WhatsApp web is seen as a response to the success of Stories on other platforms. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has introduced similar features across platforms like Facebook. While the feature is currently in beta testing, it is likely to be rolled out widely in the future.

Testing Additional Features

In addition to Status Updates, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that allows users to share music during video calls. This new addition aims to enhance the user experience enabling shared music enjoyment during virtual conversations, resembling Apple’s SharePlay feature in FaceTime calls.

In conclusion, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Status Updates for its web version, allowing users to share photos and videos. While still in beta testing, this feature is likely to be rolled out widely in the future. Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a music sharing feature for video calls to enhance the user experience.