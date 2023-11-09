WhatsApp Web Introduces New Formatting Options to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp Web, the browser version of the popular messaging platform, continues to evolve and improve its features. One of the latest updates includes the rollout of new formatting options for text messages, aimed at enhancing the user experience.

Among the new formatting options introduced Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, are the code block and quote block styles, as well as the ability to create lists. These options have been made available for stable versions of WhatsApp Web, starting with version 2.2350, although they may also be visible in other compatible versions.

To format a text as a code block, users can simply enclose the text within backticks (`) at the beginning and end. This feature facilitates the sharing of lines of code via WhatsApp, making it more convenient for developers or anyone who needs to share code snippets.

On the other hand, the quote block style can be activated placing the character “>” before the text to be quoted. This feature is particularly useful when responding to a specific passage in a received message. Users can copy the passage into their reply and properly distinguish it from their response, making conversations more organized and clear.

Additionally, WhatsApp Web now supports the creation of lists. Users can create bullet lists inserting an asterisk (*) at the beginning of each line, or numbered lists adding a number followed a period. For users preferring a hyphen, a dash can be used to activate lists with bullets.

These new formatting options provide users with greater flexibility in expressing themselves and organizing their conversations. Whether it’s for sharing code, referencing specific messages, or creating structured lists, these features enhance the overall messaging experience on WhatsApp Web.

Source: wabetainfo.com

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I use these formatting options on the mobile version of WhatsApp?

These formatting options are currently available only on WhatsApp Web, the browser version of WhatsApp. They are not available on the mobile app.