Teenager Among 19 Individuals Investigated for Phishing Scam

Singapore authorities are currently investigating 19 individuals, including a 16-year-old, who are suspected of being involved in a recent wave of impersonation scams using “WhatsApp Web” phishing websites. These scams have resulted in at least 237 victims falling prey, with total losses amounting to a staggering $606,000.

The investigation was launched as part of an island-wide anti-scam enforcement operation conducted from 15 to 24 November. The suspects, comprising 13 men and six women aged between 16 and 50, are believed to have used compromised WhatsApp accounts, obtained through fake WhatsApp Web phishing websites, to impersonate users and defraud their family and friends.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused facilitated the scams surrendering their bank accounts, internet banking credentials, and Singpass credentials. They did so either for monetary gains or to secure loans that they ultimately did not receive. The losses incurred victims in the variant linked to these 19 individuals amount to at least $176,000, with 93 people falling prey to this specific scam since November.

During the scam, the perpetrators would use compromised WhatsApp accounts to contact the victims’ family members, friends, or associates from their contact lists. Posing as the victims themselves, they would justify the need for money citing urgent personal reasons, purchases, or medical emergencies. Victims would then be instructed to transfer funds to unfamiliar bank accounts or PayNow numbers. It was only after contacting their family or friends that the victims realized they had been scammed, as no money was ever received.

To avoid becoming an accomplice in such crimes, the public is advised to reject any seemingly attractive money-making opportunities involving the use of Singpass accounts, bank accounts, or allowing personal bank accounts to be used for receiving and transferring money. Individuals found to be involved in these scams can face imprisonment up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to $500,000 under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992.

If you have any information on scams or have been a victim yourself, you can contact the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-7226688 or report it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a phishing scam?

A phishing scam is a fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details, disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication. This is usually done through deceptive emails or websites that appear legitimate.

2. How can I protect myself from phishing scams?

– Be cautious of unsolicited messages and emails asking for personal or financial information.

– Never click on suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources.

– Double-check the website’s URL before entering any sensitive data.

– Use strong, unique passwords for your online accounts.

– Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible.

– Regularly update your devices and software to close security vulnerabilities.

– Install reputable antivirus and anti-malware software to detect and remove potential threats.

3. What should I do if I suspect I’ve been scammed?

– Contact your local authorities and report the scam.

– Notify your bank or credit card company immediately if you’ve shared any financial information.

– Change your passwords for all online accounts to prevent further unauthorized access.

– Stay vigilant and monitor your financial statements for any suspicious activity.

– Educate yourself and others about common scams to prevent future incidents.